Dubbo's young bowling attack has fired to lead the representative side to reclaim the Brewery Shield on Sunday. The hosts won the shield back from Narromine with a 32-run victory in the final of the competition, played at No.1 Oval. Led by Ryan Boland, Rudy Peet and Shubham Sharma, Dubbo were able to restrict Narromine to 172 in their run chase. Earlier in the day, Dubbo captain Chris Morton won the toss and chose to bat first, being bowled out for 204 but the skipper was pleased with effort shown during the middle overs. "It was a very good win by the young boys, they (Narromine) came out and bowled well early which restricted us," he said. "I think Tommy Masonwells bowled well, luckily myself and Jake Settree put on a bit of a partnership but it's a bit disappointing threw it away there with 15 overs still go which probably cost us 80 or 90 runs." Dubbo had a shaky start when Ted Murray was dismissed without scoring after edging a ball behind off Tom Masonwells. Hugh Sienkiewicz and Connor Watts were patient against some good Narromine bowling before the latter was caught in the gully by Cameron Collins again of the bowling of Masonwells for 10. READ ALSO: Anthony Atlee came and went for an entertaining 17 with Masonwells taking a simple return catch off his own bowling to have the hosts 3/47. Masonwells had a fourth wicket only minutes later as Sienkiewicz was caught for 15 which brought Morton and Jake Settree together in the middle. The two were patient early on in their respective innings' and worked the ball to all areas of No.1 Oval in the partnership worth 112 runs. Morton passed 50 and looked to put the foot down until he was bowled by Bart Goodman for 70 with Jakke Gardiner following his captain back to the sheds only minutes later for a duck. Settree looked to take control of the Dubbo innings but he was also gone a short time later being caught for 36 as the home sides lower order scored some valuable runs to be bowled out for 204. Narromine's run chase got off to a solid start with Preston Beauchamp and Collins looking positive before the latter was trapped in front off the bowling of Grant Malouf. Rudy Peet removed Lachlan Reid and Adam Davis in quick succession before Beauchamp was also dismissed for a well made 31, leaving Narromine 5/84. Mitch Russo and Masonwells looked dangerous batting together before Shubham Sharma struck removing the former for 20. Sharma removed Jakob Short and Masonwells next as the leg-spinner ripped through the Narromine batting order. Ryan Boland was handed the ball late and did a job taking the final two wickets as Narromine were bowled out for 172 giving Dubbo the victory. It was a brilliant bowling performance in the eyes of the Dubbo skipper who had some praise for a up-and-coming quick bowler. "The boys came out and bowled really well 'Bolo' (Ryan Boland) awesome with the new ball, it's the best I've seen him bowl," he said. "The spinners through the middle were near unplayable." Dubbo will now face the winner of Bathurst's Rod Hartas Trophy side and a to be determined Lachlan Valley side in the final of the Western Zone Plate on March 6.

