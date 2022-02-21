sport, local-sport,

The Newtown Rhinos maintained club bragging rights and top spot on the RSL-Kelly Cup ladder on Saturday by defeating Newtown Kings. The Rhinos have only lost once this season and the latest victory keeps them four points clear at the top with just two rounds remaining. Jerose Joseph starred in the win, taking four crucial wickets with the new ball before digging in and getting his side out of trouble with the bat when they were wobbling while chasing just 84 for victory. Joseph took 4/24 as the Kings were rolled for just 83, with Praddep Gyawalee (30) the only batter to show much resistance. The win was anything but certain when the Rhinos slumped to 5/29 but Joseph (27 not out) and Anoop Nair (18 not out) got their side home. Darryl Thompson led from the front for CYMS White on Saturday as his unbeaten century was the highlight of a win over South Dubbo. READ ALSO: - RSL Colts go back-to-back after winning thrilling Megahit final - WHITNEY WRAP: Palmer takes five as Tigers defeat defending premiers - Scrappy CYMS hold on for a win against an undermanned Parkes outfit CYMS White captain Thompson made 115 not out as his side piled on 3/210 and while Souths showed some fight in reply they could only manage 9/153. Thompson also claimed 2/15 with the ball to cap off a memorable day out. The Newtown Tigers remain second on the ladder and in the hunt for the minor premiership after tough win over RSL-Colts United. Scott Barber's 3/36 highlighted the Tigers' effort with the ball as United was knocked over for 152, with Mick Davis' 42 the best score. The Tigers fell to 3/37 early in the chase but Graeme Allen then dug in and his 53 not out was the highlight off a tight three-wicket victory. Narromine kept its finals hopes alive with a 68-run win over Rugby on Saturday. Jordan Richardson fell agonisingly short of a century but his 94, combined with Ryan Richardson's 71, set the foundation for the win as Narromine posted 7/228. Jasmine Shepherd took four wickets for Rugby before her side fell short in the chase, finishing at 7/160. Glenn Healey's 74 was a valiant effort in the defeat. Macquarie White sits third on the ladder after a low-scoring derby win over Macquarie Blue. A strong all-round effort with the ball resulted in Macquarie Blue being rolled for just 62 and while the chase wasn't all smooth sailing, White won by four wickets inside 19 overs. CYMS Green won over RSL-Colts Coolbaggie to keep hold of fourth spot on the ladder. Josh Jackson (41) top-scored in a solid all-round showing as CYMS Green posted 8/176 and then veteran Brian Carroll bagged 4/29 from his eight overs to help knock over Coolbaggie for 105. In the RSL-Pinnington Cup second grade competition, the highlight of the weekend was a brilliant century for Harry Roscarel in South Dubbo Limes' win over CYMS. The hugely promising teenager made 133 from 129 balls as his side posted an imposing 9/224. That proved more than enough as CYMS' top order faltered and the Cougars were ultimately all out for 155. John Colwell finished with 3/15 in the win. The top of the table clash proved much more one-sided than many expected, as RSL-Colts were far too good for the Newtown Ducks. Colts scored a commanding nine-wicket win to take back top spot with two rounds to play. After Harry Kempston (43) and Jack Kempston (33) led the Ducks to 158, Tom Masonwells and Cooper Giddings combined to lead Colts to victory. Masonwells made 85 not out while Giddings finished with 69 not out in the statement victory. Earlier, Wes Giddings had taken 4/7 with the ball for Colts. Narromine went a long way to securing a place in the finals by crushing Macquarie on Saturday. Matt Ward (51) top-scored as Narromine posted 7/172 and then Bart Goodman, Liam Wherritt and Dharminder Singh took three wickets each as Macquarie was bowled out for 77. In the final match of the round, Rugby got the better of fellow strugglers South Dubbo Lemons. Zac Murphy (87 not out), Cameron Herd (52) and Bailey O'Connor (51) were all among the runs as Rugby amassed 4/247 and then Nicholas Whitlock's 4/20 helped roll the Lemons for 112.

