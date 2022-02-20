news, local-news,

THE north west of NSW has featured prominently in the list of finalists for the Australian Street Art Awards, with works across Lighting Ridge and Walgett receiving the nod. In Walgett, it was a stunning water tower mural of local Aboriginal man Jimmy Little, who was a trailblazer for First Nations musicians, an advocate for Indigenous people with kidney disease, and - most importantly to him - a husband and father. Mr Little was the nation's first Aboriginal recording artist, releasing Royal Telephone in 1963, it would go on to sell more than 75,000 albums. Despite his success, he chose to live in Walgett with beloved wife Marjorie Peters-Little, who was born and had family there. Jenny McCracken painted the mural alongside local Indigenous artist Frank Wright, and said Mr Little's love for his wife was something she wanted to feature prominently. "One of the things that came out as I was painting it was that he was really devoted to his wife and to his family, and so whenever they were taking photos he would make sure his wedding ring was very prominent," he said. "Which is why that is featured on the tower, and another thing about the picture on the tower is that reflected in his eyes is an image of his wife." READ ALSO: McCracken revealed that image of his wife was copied from a photo taken on their first date. Mr Little then got the image made into a poster, which he took down and laid next to him on his death bed so his wife - who had passed away before him - was the last thing he ever saw. In terms of the award nomination, McCracken said she felt it was less about her, and more the community which had come together to make the mural happen. "The Australian Street Art Awards are really about celebrating and supporting the towns that get together to make these things happen," she said. "It's not so much about the artists, it's about the whole process so I'm really happy to do something that has helped put Walgett on the map." Lighting Ridge artist John Murray was nominated twice, one for his 2 Kool 4 Skool work, and another for Stanley - The Big Bird.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/e8e4e979-2042-4569-930f-e4d943e4b6ae.jpg/r0_75_1242_777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg