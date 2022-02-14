news, local-news,

Dubbo's nurses and midwives will strike on Tuesday, calling for nurse-to-patient ratios in every hospital. They'll be joined by nurses and midwives at more than 150 public hospitals and health services across NSW. NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association general secretary Brett Holmes said the strike was the culmination of more than 10 years of inaction by the government and a refusal to negotiate with nurses and midwives to secure safe staffing on each shift in every hospital. "Our members have overwhelming indicated how fed up they are with the NSW government for continuing to ignore the need for nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift across our public health system, similar to those already working successfully in Queensland and Victoria," Mr Holmes said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Nurses and midwives across NSW have had to fight to be safe at work during the current pandemic. Fit testing, workers' compensation and leave entitlements have been a constant battle under this government. "Each peak of this pandemic has demanded more from our members and put them under considerable strain. Working conditions have deteriorated as staff vacancies increased, scope of practice has been diluted, admissions have skyrocketed, and untrained staff have been introduced into care models. "All of this impacted the level of care they can provide to patients." Mr Holmes said COVID-19 had "exacerbated the failings of the health system" and "highlighted the disrespect shown to nurses and midwives by the government". The NSWNMA members are also seeking a pay rise above 2.5 per cent for recognition of their workloads during the pandemic, and to compensate for their wage freeze in 2020. Tuesday's strike action will be staggered across the morning, with some nurses and midwives walking off the job for up to 24 hours. During the strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services. In Dubbo, there will be a strike rally from the Church Street rotunda at 9am, to Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders' office. Nurses and midwives will also hold rallies in Bathurst, Cowra, Dubbo, Gilgandra and Orange.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/da858cf8-40b2-4ca3-80be-174397b45371.jpg/r0_63_800_515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg