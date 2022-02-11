news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Inland Technology, Rhinos

A business that has as its motto "we make it right" has claimed a Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Award. Inland Technology received the SJ Shooter Real Estate Award for Excellence in Customer Service at the gala event on February 4. It edged out Assurance Training and Sales, Axxis and Orana Motel to win the category. Inland Technology customer and supplier service representative Matthew Finch accepted the Rhino. He congratulated his colleagues and thanked the business's customers and the chamber. "I first started in this industry 20 years ago doing customer service, and a lot of our customers who supported us back then are still supporting us today, so thank you very much," he said in his speech. The 25th Rhinos went ahead on February 4 after being postponed first in 2020 and again in October due to COVID.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/955385fc-b458-44ff-8ed1-d4d6f25f18ba.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg