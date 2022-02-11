news, local-news, news, Dubbo, The Administration Agency, Louise Mathieson, Rhinos

The founder of "Baby Rhino" recipient The Administration Agency says the accolade is "such a validation and encouragement to continue the growth". Louise Mathieson started her venture from the kitchen table of her home two years ago. On Friday night her business received the WIN Television Award for Outstanding Start-Up Superstar at the Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards. Dubbed the "Baby Rhino", the award recognises a start-up business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the potential to achieve future success. Mrs Mathieson said she was "so incredibly humbled and excited to be here, accepting this award". The success of her business, which started with a focus on virtual assistance before growing into a full administration agency, was not down to her alone, she said. "I am here with the love and support of my family and friends, especially my husband and my kids who have been there for the good days, the long nights and the difficult days," she said. Her husband worked with her and Mrs Mathieson joked about the experience. "I really didn't think we would have made it the first two weeks, he was up on many HR misconduct grievances in the first week," she said, prompting laughter from the audience. "I tried to get him fired but unfortunately he knew the boss, so. "But at least I have someone to make my tea for me. "I can't thank you enough for this award, this is such a validation and encouragement to continue the growth and to expand." Mrs Mathieson congratulated to finalists Empowered Choices Support Services and Whisk and Bear. "Winning this award is made that more special knowing the quality of those businesses in this category," she said. The Rhinos was not just an awards night, but "an opportunity for the community to see the depth and breadth of talent in Dubbo", Mrs Mathieson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/78105acb-88fb-4dc4-8ab5-029ea52ebaf9.JPG/r0_1098_6586_4819_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg