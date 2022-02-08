news, local-news, news, Dubbo, LeaderLife, Apollo, Joh Leader, Rhinos

Seeing kids who were "so broken they couldn't breathe" a decade ago, Dubbo's Joh Leader decided she couldn't stand by and do nothing. She started up community work from Apollo House in the heart of a social housing estate in the city's east. On Friday night the woman spearheading an effort to help children doing it tough to live their best life told of the gains made, as she and the organisation she founded were both honoured at the city's business awards. Ms Leader was named the Findex Award for Outstanding Business Leader, while LeaderLife received the Regional Australia Bank Award for Excellence in Social Enterprise at the Rhinos. "Dubbo is a beautiful place, thank you to every single one of you who makes it so amazing," Ms Leader said as she accepted the award. "I started LeaderLife 10 years ago because I could see there were kids in this town who were so broken, they couldn't breathe. "Ten years later, most of our kids are breathing and we're having a pretty good crack with our kids. "So thank you to my beautiful people over there, you're amazing." The award recognises an inspirational business leader aged 36 or over who demonstrates outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, strategic business direction and innovative ideas while providing leadership to new generations. Ms Leader trained as a paediatric speech pathologist and worked in both the public and private sector before founding Leader In Development in 2011, which in 2018 transitioned into LeaderLife. "It's an honour to work with the LeaderLife crew every day," she said in her speech. "To my mates, my family, my incredible husband who puts up with so much, thank you, and to my two gorgeous boys who share their mum with lots of other kids in this town. "Thank you, have a beautiful night, love you all." Earlier in the night there was another proud moment as LeaderLife received the Excellence in Social Enterprise Rhino. LeaderLife youth worker Alex Boney stepped on stage to accept the award, flanked by some of the "LeaderLife crew" - Hank Hammond, Malakai Dixon, Kyle Boney and Myles Ryan. Mr Boney said the award really touched home for them. "I'd like to thank all these young fellas, that gets up, day in, day out, showing up...," he said in his speech. "It's a big achievement for us but six long years together, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for us and hoping we do Dubbo guys proud and plenty more to come."

