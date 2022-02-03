news, local-news,

A masterplan for Regand Park could be reinstated, after it was rescinded last year to allow for 10 hectares of sporting fields. St John's Junior Rugby League Football Club approached Dubbo Regional Council with a plan to build four full-sized playing fields at the site. It will then be followed by a second phase planned for the site that includes a gymnasium, cricket nets and netball fields to be used for training. The plan was given in-principle support from council, and the mast plan rescinded, despite it being described as "the worst thing I've seen in my time on council" by former councillor and mayor Stephen Lawrence. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Now, councillor Josh Black has called on council to provide the "history and current status of formal plans in place for the development of the Regand Park area as public open space" as well as "opportunities for the reinstatement of the Regand Park Master Plan". Cr Black said high-quality open space and recreational parkland was vital to communities and made cities a better place to live. "Dubbo previously had a master plan for the development of Regand Park as public open space. Extensive consultation went into producing that plan. Unfortunately that was rescinded without any public consultation by the previous council," Cr Black said. "As part of this unfortunate rescission, at least it was resolved to leave Regand Park for environmental purposes and public open space but then we had a pan hatch last year to give away a prime piece of that parkland to a private development." The councillor expressed his disappointment that the decision was made without any public consultation. "As Dubbo's population grows over the next 20, 50, 100 years that will be a prime piece of public parkland right in the centre of town. We've got to plan for the future, not just five years time," Cr Black said. Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said the future of Regand Park was an "enormous issue" and the council report would ensure the councillors were all much better informed. Cr Black also asked for a report on the master planning for the Macquarie River corridor.

