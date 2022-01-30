PHOTOS
Photos from the Dubbo Rotunda markets Victoria Park
Local News
MORE GALLERIES
It was busy morning at the Rotunda Markets down in Victoria Park last Sunday as crowds came to enjoy the large variety of stalls showcasing local fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts.
The markets, typically held in Macquarie Street have moved down to the park due to COVID-19, but this has allowed for many changes and more stall holders to get on board.
READ ALSO:
- Three COVID deaths recorded in Dubbo overnight
- BreastScreen van will roll into Trangie to offer free checks
- Rain keeps falling on our heads: records set during a wet 2021
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark the Daily Liberal
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News