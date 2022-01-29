news, local-news,

Dubbo Filmmakers is holding its membership launch on Saturday night. The event, which will be held at the Old Croquet Club from 7pm, is family-friendly. We are hosting our membership launch outdoors, with a free sausage sizzle, inflatable film screen and information about our upcoming events," president Kellie Jennar said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Ms Jenner said guests on the night wouldn't need any prior knowledge about the organisation. "Anyone with an interest in film and filmmaking is invited to come along to a fun night," she said. The membership launch will coincide with the opening of the Dubbo Filmmakers' new hub. "We are excited to be establishing this as a space for filmmakers to utilise, made possible by our ongoing partnership with Dubbo Regional Council and with financial support from the Department of Regional NSW," Ms Jennar said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/652699e3-0c05-4bd2-80e2-2ad01ce4ee9f.jpg/r0_185_5568_3331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg