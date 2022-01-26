Photos from the Australia Day celebrations in Victoria Park

news, local-news,

Residents gathered in Victoria Park on Wednesday for Dubbo's official Australia Day celebrations and to see top community members receive their awards. Matt Hansen was named as Dubbo's 2022 Citizen of the Year, Fay Angel was the Senior Citizen of the Year and Taje Fowler was awarded Young Person of the Year. Cultural Person of the Year went to Fred Randell. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Shelley Darcy was named as Dubbo's Sportsperson of the Year, while Dylan Eather was the Young Sportsperson of the Year. Peter Heywood was named as the winner of the Service to Sport Award. The morning also included addresses by Australia Day ambassador Lyndey Milan and mayor Mathew Dickerson, and a free breakfast thanks to the Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/3d25aba5-187e-4bbe-9065-13881fc7073c.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg