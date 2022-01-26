'Personification of positivity': Lisa Thomas named as Wellington's Citizen of the Year

news, local-news,

Lisa Thomas has been named as Wellington's 2022 Citizen of the Year. Ms Thomas is one of nine people to be recognised at the Australia Day awards on Wednesday. Senior Citizen of the Year was awarded to Nyasa Holmes, Young Sportsperson of the Year Went to Josie Clarke and the 2022 Sportsperson of the Year was Katherine Bell-Pitomac. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Cathy Donnelly, Pip Smith, Ian Darney, Penny Cook and Doug Morley were all presented with Community Service Awards. The Community Event of the Year was the Art Trail developed by Wellington Arts Centre. Ms Thomas is the Wellington Arts president, a position she has held for five years. "In this role she oversees multiple events that provide avenues for community participation with an emphasis on inclusivity for the whole of the community," her citation states. "She negotiates multiple funding avenues all benefiting the Wellington region. Her focus is always on celebrating Wellington and its community and respecting cultural history." When COVID-19 hit, Ms Thomas helped guide the organisation through new challenges. The Art Trail, Australian Threatened Species art competition and Portraits Artist of the Year were all held. "Ms Thomas is the personification of positivity, her passion for celebrating and promoting Wellington and her inexhaustible energy in making a difference to her community make her an extremely deserving 2022 Citizen of the Year," her citation states.

