For more than 55 years, David Bosworth has been a member of the NSW Rural Fire Service. It's that commitment to both the organisation and the safety of the community that has lead to him receiving an Australian Fire Service Medal. Mr Bosworth was one of the first members of the Cobar Central Bushfire Brigade, where was instrumental in the establishment of the high frequency two-way communication system for the Cobar Shire. He spent countless hours setting up a radio equipment and base stations in vehicles, brigade stations, private properties and the council office, as well as erecting radio towers. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He also spent most of his Saturdays at the council depot checking over the bushfire truck and cleaning the equipment. Mr Bosworth held numerous roles within the brigade, including as captain for three years. Mr Bosworth has assisted at many large scale fires including the Roto fires (1969 and 1970) and the massive fires in 1974/75 which burnt out 1,500,000 hectares of the Cobar Shire. During these fires and the large-scale 1984/85 bushfires, he was involved in both field operations and the operational management of the Cobar emergency control centre. He's a current member of the Minore brigade and is a life member of the Megalong Valley Brigade - having attended every major fire in the Blue Mountains. "Mr Bosworth continues to support the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and provides invaluable assistance to the Orana Team," his citation states. "Mr Bosworth's lifelong service to the NSW Rural Fire Service and his commitment to ensuring the safety of the community is most noteworthy."

