Doctor dances for cancer: Mary leaps toward fundraising shave

Mary Nushaj has worn her hair waist-long for 15 years, but if the Dubbo community backs the resident medical officer in oncology as a Cancer Council 'Star' then she'll cut off her locks for charity. Dr Nushaj is participating in the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer, for which local personalities light up the dance floor with local dance teachers to raise funds for Cancer Council. Stars must learn a dance in 8-10 weeks and perform it in front of ticket-holders at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, March 25. Funds raised will go to Cancer Council NSW's research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services. Dr Nushaj works in Western Cancer Centre, where she witnesses the benefits of oncology research every day. "The Centre delivers life-saving cancer treatments to people from Dubbo and surrounding regional and remote areas," Dr Nushaj said. "It features radiation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, a PET CT scanner for advanced diagnostic services, consultation rooms and wellness space. Without research, these specialist services would not be realised." Dr Nushaj aims to raise $3000 through her big dance. Once she hits $1200, she will shave her hair into a buzzcut. At time of press, she had raised over $450. This won't be Dr Nushaj's first foray on the stage. She competes in physical culture and takes ballet at Orana Dance Centre. Her dance partner for the fundraiser is Orana Dance Centre principal, Zoey Sweeney. "We've chosen the music and I had my first rehearsal last Friday. It was exciting," Dr Nushaj said. So far the biggest challenge of the journey has been the fundraising component, and marketing herself for her cause - such as doing this interview. "Putting myself out there, the promotion and advertising, has been a learning curve," she said. Dr Nushaj heralded the importance of the Cancer Council's work. "If someone is diagnosed with cancer, depending on where it is or what stage, with treatment and surgery we can cure over 60 per cent of cases," she said. "That's why the Cancer Council is so important to supporting families and patients with whatever they need for their cancer journey, whether that's patient transport, accommodation assistance, or emotional support for families." To contribute to Dr Nushaj's fundraising target for Cancer Council NSW, find out more about the other Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer participants, and book for Team Mary's 'Galentine's Day' trivia night on Sunday, February 13, go to stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

