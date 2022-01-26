Stars of Dubbo's Brett and Troy will cut a rug for cancer

news, local-news,

Brett Stockings and Troy Stanford are not your most technical dancers but they're confident their moves will get the crowds standing when they take to the stage for the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer on Friday, March 25. The two mates, who have close ties with the community of Peak Hill, have a shared passion for the dancefloor, and said punters could expect to see plenty of lawnmowers and shopping trolleys as they cut a rug for cancer. The charity event challenges community members to learn a dance in 8-10 weeks and perform it in front of a paying audience at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Funds will go to Cancer Council NSW for cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services. Mr Stockings, 34, who works in marketing, said his dancing style could be described as "freestyle". "It's creative and innovative, and there's not a lot of structure," he said. The duo are paired with dance teacher Kalitha Goodwin of Urban Edge Dance Studios, to put together something that is sure to have the crowd whooping. Mr Stockings said that though the team were looking forward to fun times during rehearsals and on the night of the performance, the message of the evening was a sober one. "Everyone knows someone who has either lost their battle or is battling from this terrible disease. It's our opportunity to help raise awareness and also critical funds for the continued research and support to help those affected get through it," he said. Dance partner Mr Stanford, 31, a linesman by trade, lost a mate at the age of 21 and his mum at the age of 56 to cancer. He said though dancing in front of an audience was "out of my comfort zone" he wanted to do what he could to help the cause that was so close to his heart. He said he and Mr Stockings always found themselves on the dance floor at parties and weddings, "even when we don't mean to". He said his biggest challenge as a Star of Dubbo Dance for Cancer would be be "shyness". "I've never been on stage in front of a whole town before, but it's for a good cause," he said. What message would Mr Stanford like to get out there? "Get involved. Everyone is affected. The sooner we can knock cancer on the head, the happier everyone's lives will be." The mates have raised over $2,400 towards their $3,000 fundraising goal. The Dubbo Dance for Cancer will be a night of fun, dancing, food, raffles, auctions and entertainment. Buy tickets and support team Brett and Troy at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

