Councillors hit the ground running with big ideas to be raised at first meeting

news, local-news,

Plenty of ideas will be tabled by the new councillors at the first ordinary meeting of the term on Thursday. Nine of the councillors have submitted notices of motion on a range of issues. Councillor Josh Black is calling for Dubbo Regional Council to provide a report outlining the history and current status of formal plans for the development of Regand Park, while councillor Shibli Chowdhury would like a "multicultural park element" to be considered at Elizabeth Park. Councillor Pam Wells is also focused on parks. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Cr Wells would like council to outline its current playground strategy for the local government area and identify any funding streams to ensure a more "accessible spread of playgrounds". Councillor Lewis Burns wants to see better collaboration with other councils. Returning councillor Vicki Etheridge's notion of motion is for an update on her long-term project to beautify the neighbourhood shopping areas, and the costs for the clusters at Tamworth Street, Victoria Street and Myall Street to be improved. As she lobbied for in her council campaign, councillor Jess Gough would like an increased police presence at Wellington. She wants to see the options council has to lobby the NSW government. Deputy mayor Richard Ivey's notice of motion says he would like a review of the formation of committees and working parties to see if a Wellington-focused consultative body can be established. And Damien Mahon wants the water restriction signage at the entrances to Dubbo and Wellington to be removed. He's also hoping for a communications strategy to be developed that promotes water smart information to the community. There will also be a number of agenda items from council staff to be addressed. It includes the quarterly review of the budget and an application for a boarding house on Macleay Street. The councillors will also have to determine who the delegates for the upcoming Local Government NSW Special Conference 2022 will be. The councillors have spent the last month since they were sworn in undergoing training to prepare for the role. The January Ordinary Meeting of council will be held in the Dubbo chambers from 5.30pm on Thursday. The meeting will also be livestreamed to the Dubbo Regional Council website and Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/fa1d3123-d688-40ba-a364-8098aa50376c.jpg/r184_410_3600_2340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg