Six new doctors have begun at the Royal Flying Doctors Service, with two sharing how they've settled into their roles and regional NSW. Doctors Phil Pascoe, Emezie Odigboh, Vytas Semogas, Moon-Moon Majumdar, Jack Lewis and Harwood Robinson joined the Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section (RFDSSE) in August 2021. Retrieval Medical Officer's Dr Majumdar and Dr Odigboh have shared how the first few months with the Flying Doctor have been for them. READ ALSO: Dr Majumdar had been living in London with her husband prior to making the move overseas to begin with the RFDSSE. As a Retrieval Medical Officer, Dr Majumdar's role involves working at either the Dubbo or Broken Hill bases, and in a small team of three, works to safely stabilise and transfer patients needing our care. One memorable moment for Dr Majumdar, was flying to a remote station in the Far West of NSW. "We landed on a dirt strip at a station near Cameron Corner a few months ago - a pitch-black night with no moon, just the faint twinkling of the solar fairy lights to guide the pilot in," she said. "The pilots are seriously impressive people. No burning toilet rolls to light the way for any of my jobs." Dr Majumdar said medicine was a rewarding career and a "privilege to care for people". "Working with the RFDS is particularly rewarding because you are providing care to such remote places and communities that would otherwise have very little medical support," she said. "The best thing is meeting people from different communities and different backgrounds as part of the job." Nigerian-born, Dr Odigboh, moved to the United Kingdom about 16 years ago, where he completed his emergency medicine training in London. During that time, he worked in London's Air Ambulance Physician Response Unit and heard about the Flying Doctor from one of his students, and decided it was a good fit for him. Dr Odigboh said the term used to describe doctors as a 'lifeline' has never been so apt working for the RFDSSE. "We are literally the lifeline to some remote communities, because accessing healthcare would be unattainable if it wasn't for the Flying Doctor," he said. "We deliver not only varied services but hope to our people."

