coronavirus,

Thirty-seven people remain in hospital with COVID-19 and one of them is in intensive care across the region, the Western NSW Local Health District has confirmed on Monday. The health district has shifted its focus from case numbers to hospitalisations this week, with Monday's numbers, taken from the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, the first of those reports. The shift comes as the Western NSWLHD looks at the impact the virus is having on the hospital system across the district. ALSO MAKING NEWS: With that in mind, hospitalisations have risen in the last 24 hours in the Western health district, from 32 in the previous report up to 37 on Monday. Case numbers-wise, Dubbo reported the highest number with 113 cases from PCT tests. The health district as a whole had 470 new cases from PCR tests and 270 by rapid antigen tests. Orange recorded 46 new positive PCR test results, which is part of the 470 new COVID-19 cases district wide. Orange recorded 46 new cases, while the Mid-Western Local Government Area - which incorporates Mudgee and Gulgong - had 84 new cases. Across NSW, the state recorded 15,091 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 6901 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 8190 came from PCR testing. There are 2816 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 196 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on Sunday's data, when 2712 patients were being cared for with 189 in ICU. NSW Health says 6336 of the positive RAT results are from tests taken in the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 33.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.7 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 28 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

