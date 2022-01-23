comment,

Five Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community organisations in the Parkes electorate have received funding from the federal government to improve delivery of National Disability Insurance Scheme support services. Bourke Aboriginal Corporation Health Service, Brewarrina Aboriginal Medical Service, Coonamble Aboriginal Health Service, Pius X Aboriginal Corporation and Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service have each received $22,000 through the Indigenous Business Support Funding grants. Each of these organisations play an important role in improving the health of their local Aboriginal communities, and this funding will help them address challenges in registering and delivering NDIS services. Funding available for remote airstrips Anyone who lives in a remote community understands how important local airstrips are to our way of life, providing critical connectivity to larger regional centres and access to essential services. That's why I'm pleased that the guidelines for the next round of the federal government's Remote Airstrip Upgrade program have been released, with applications to open early next month. A number of our remote airstrips in the Parkes electorate have already benefitted from important safety upgrades under previous rounds of this funding, and I encourage eligible owners and operators to look into applying for round nine, to fund improvements such as new lighting, navigation systems, runway sealing and fencing. Further details on the program, including round nine guidelines, are available at https://business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/remote-airstrip-upgrade-program Reflect, respect and celebrate Australia Day I encourage the people of the Parkes electorate to come together to reflect, respect and celebrate on Australia Day this Wednesday. Australia Day is a day for all Australians to celebrate everything that is good about our country, particularly our people and our resilience. It's also an opportunity to reflect on our rich Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history and culture, and celebrate the contribution that every Australian makes to our great nation. Getting together with family and friends or going to a local community event is what Australia Day is all about - and this year being surrounded by our communities and loved ones will be especially significant. READ ALSO: Dubbo students on the HSC top achievers and distinguished achievers lists Across the Parkes electorate, Australians will come together in backyards, parks and community halls for local Australia Day events - from citizenship and Welcome to Country ceremonies to pool parties and great Aussie barbecues. However you choose to spend the day, I encourage you to do, taste, hear and discover something Australian to celebrate Australia Day 2022. Backing women in STEM The federal government is offering grants of up to $1 million while also supporting new scholarships to support women and girls to secure science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) jobs. Round four of the Women in STEM and Entrepreneurship program opened last week, with $13 million available to strengthen and expand projects that assist in removing barriers to STEM for women and girls. In addition, The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering has been awarded $41.2 million to offer up to 500 university scholarships for women to work with industry and bolster their STEM qualifications. For more information about the Women in STEM and Entrepreneurship program and for details on how to apply for round four of the program, visit www.business.gov.au/WISE.

