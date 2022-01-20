news, local-news,

Students across Dubbo and the state have received their Higher School Certificate results. In 2021, 66,710 students in NSW were awarded the Higher School Certificate and 54, 847 students were eligible for an ATAR. A further 8,782 students completed one or more HSC courses. According to the NSW Education Standards Authority, 12 per cent of all course results were in the top band. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Here are the Dubbo students who have been named on the HSC Merit Lists: Top Achievers in Course are the students who achieved one of the highest places in an HSC course or VET examination and also achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4). Abram Liddle, Western Institute - Dubbo Campus - first in Electrotechnology Examination Luke William Dunkley, Western Institute - Dubbo Campus - third in Automotive Examination Joe Luckett, Dubbo School of Distance Education - ninth in Construction Examination Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses. Nellie Allen, St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2, Studies of Religion II and Visual Arts Ryan Alley, St John's College - Mathematics Advanced Hannah Barker, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies Katelyn Bodley, St John's College - Community and Family Studies Rosa Buchanan, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Visual Arts Grace Carey, St John's College - Ancient History and Legal Studies Sophia Carlson, St John's College - Visual Arts Ashleigh Ellen Chandler, St John's College - Drama, Studies of Religion 1, Entertainment Industry Examination Lachlan Robert Clark, St John's College - Biology Jake Coleman, St John's College - Construction Examination Madeline Connor, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Extension 1 Jennifer Anne Corderoy, Dubbo Christian School - Agriculture, Biology Kate Currans, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School - Community and Family Studies Luke William Dunkley, St John's College - Automotive Examination Arieana Edwards, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Music 1 Kai Ferguson, St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2 Lily Fisher, St John's College - Legal Studies, Studies of Religion II Molly Foran, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Primary Industries Examination Lachlan Galante, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Advanced Thomas Paul Gray, St John's College - Music 1 Courtney Hanson, St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2 Sophia Hayden, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Ancient History, English Advanced, Visual Arts Lara Therese Isbester, St John's College - Design and Technology Harrison Kater, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Advanced Abram Liddle, St John's College - Electrotechnology Examination Lorna Mary Mitchell, St John's College - Drama Madeleine Mann, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education Olivia Mosse, St John's College - Biology, English Advanced, Geography, Mathematics Standard 2, Studies of Religion I Mackenzie McCarthy-Rooke, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Business Studies, English Standard, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education and Visual Arts Bisola Morakinyo, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education Ruvarashe Deon Mutero, St John's College - Biology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education and Studies of Religion I Kye Newberry, St John's College - Mathematics Advanced Ozias Newman, St John's College - Mathematics Advanced Molly O'Toole, St John's College - Biology, English Advanced and Studies of Religion II Alexander Orth, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Industrial Technology Grace Parrish, St John's College - Legal Studies, Society and Culture, Studies of Religion I and Textiles and Design Thomas Peacock, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Music 1 Jed Thomas Porter, St John's College - Economics Ossian Quinn-Jarvis, St John's College - Ancient History, Drama, English Advanced, English Extension 1 and Music 1 Nicholas Eric Redfern, Dubbo Christian School - Primary Industries Examination Tiana Riley, St John's College - Studies of Religion I Louise Roberts, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies Anastasia Sarantzouklis, St John's College - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education India Alicia De Sousa Shaw, Dubbo Christian School - Biology Sophie Stephens, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School - Food Technology Heidi Tighe, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies Lachlan Robert Edgar Townsend, St John's College - Biology and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education Anna Ward, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School - Mathematics Standard 2 Caitlin Waters, St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2 Annaliese Kate White, St John's College - Design and Technology Rebecca Charlotte White, Dubbo Christian School - Primary Industries Examination Jade Widdison, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies and Dance Isabella Wilson, St John's College - English Advanced, English Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 2 and Studies of Religion I

