Dubbo students on the HSC top achievers and distinguished achievers lists
Students across Dubbo and the state have received their Higher School Certificate results.
In 2021, 66,710 students in NSW were awarded the Higher School Certificate and 54, 847 students were eligible for an ATAR. A further 8,782 students completed one or more HSC courses.
According to the NSW Education Standards Authority, 12 per cent of all course results were in the top band.
Here are the Dubbo students who have been named on the HSC Merit Lists:
Top achievers in course
Top Achievers in Course are the students who achieved one of the highest places in an HSC course or VET examination and also achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4).
Abram Liddle, Western Institute - Dubbo Campus - first in Electrotechnology Examination
Luke William Dunkley, Western Institute - Dubbo Campus - third in Automotive Examination
Joe Luckett, Dubbo School of Distance Education - ninth in Construction Examination
Distinguished achievers
Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
Nellie Allen, St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2, Studies of Religion II and Visual Arts
Ryan Alley, St John's College - Mathematics Advanced
Hannah Barker, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies
Katelyn Bodley, St John's College - Community and Family Studies
Rosa Buchanan, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Visual Arts
Grace Carey, St John's College - Ancient History and Legal Studies
Sophia Carlson, St John's College - Visual Arts
Ashleigh Ellen Chandler, St John's College - Drama, Studies of Religion 1, Entertainment Industry Examination
Lachlan Robert Clark, St John's College - Biology
Jake Coleman, St John's College - Construction Examination
Madeline Connor, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Extension 1
Jennifer Anne Corderoy, Dubbo Christian School - Agriculture, Biology
Kate Currans, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School - Community and Family Studies
Luke William Dunkley, St John's College - Automotive Examination
Arieana Edwards, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Music 1
Kai Ferguson, St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2
Lily Fisher, St John's College - Legal Studies, Studies of Religion II
Molly Foran, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Primary Industries Examination
Lachlan Galante, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Advanced
Thomas Paul Gray, St John's College - Music 1
Courtney Hanson, St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2
Sophia Hayden, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Ancient History, English Advanced, Visual Arts
Lara Therese Isbester, St John's College - Design and Technology
Harrison Kater, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Mathematics Advanced
Abram Liddle, St John's College - Electrotechnology Examination
Lorna Mary Mitchell, St John's College - Drama
Madeleine Mann, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Olivia Mosse, St John's College - Biology, English Advanced, Geography, Mathematics Standard 2, Studies of Religion I
Mackenzie McCarthy-Rooke, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Business Studies, English Standard, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education and Visual Arts
Bisola Morakinyo, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Ruvarashe Deon Mutero, St John's College - Biology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education and Studies of Religion I
Kye Newberry, St John's College - Mathematics Advanced
Ozias Newman, St John's College - Mathematics Advanced
Molly O'Toole, St John's College - Biology, English Advanced and Studies of Religion II
Alexander Orth, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Industrial Technology
Grace Parrish, St John's College - Legal Studies, Society and Culture, Studies of Religion I and Textiles and Design
Thomas Peacock, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Music 1
Jed Thomas Porter, St John's College - Economics
Ossian Quinn-Jarvis, St John's College - Ancient History, Drama, English Advanced, English Extension 1 and Music 1
Nicholas Eric Redfern, Dubbo Christian School - Primary Industries Examination
Tiana Riley, St John's College - Studies of Religion I
Louise Roberts, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies
Anastasia Sarantzouklis, St John's College - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
India Alicia De Sousa Shaw, Dubbo Christian School - Biology
Sophie Stephens, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School - Food Technology
Heidi Tighe, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies
Lachlan Robert Edgar Townsend, St John's College - Biology and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Anna Ward, Macquarie Anglican Grammar School - Mathematics Standard 2
Caitlin Waters, St John's College - Mathematics Standard 2
Annaliese Kate White, St John's College - Design and Technology
Rebecca Charlotte White, Dubbo Christian School - Primary Industries Examination
Jade Widdison, Dubbo College Senior Campus - Community and Family Studies and Dance
Isabella Wilson, St John's College - English Advanced, English Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 2 and Studies of Religion I