People across the Dubbo electorate are urged to nominate outstanding women in the community for 2022 Local Women of the Year Awards. The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program which recognises and celebrates the support women give to their local communities across NSW. Previous recipients include Gulgong's Joy Harrison and Wellington's Pip Smith, while Dubbo's Joh Leader, Lucy Samuels, Lucy Taylor, Izzy Kelly and #buyfromthebush founder Grace Brennan were honoured at last year's NSW Women of the Year Awards. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "These women make a massive contribution to their communities, and I know there's many more women out there just like them whose efforts often go unrecognised," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said. "These awards are a great opportunity to celebrate just some of the people who go above and beyond to make our regional and rural communities the amazing places they are." Nominations close at 5pm on Monday, January 24. Forms can be downloaded via Mr Saunders' website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/5f80e00a-763d-4094-9cf7-d3479e18752d.jpg/r20_0_1473_821_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg