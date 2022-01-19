news, local-news,

He's known for everything from acting to being a theatrical producer but now Tom Burlinson is delving into the great American song book for a show all about the classics. Burlinson will be returning to Dubbo on February 5 for his latest musical production Now We're Swingin'. It's a montage of swing classics by Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra, through to the songs made famous by the swingers of the current era like Harry Connick Jr, Michael Bublé and Robbie Williams. "This music is, to a degree, timeless," Burlinson said. "A lot of the songs in the show were written for musicals produced in the 20s, 30s and 40s. They have intelligent lyrics and melodic structure, and that's why they've become classics of the genre." ALSO MAKING NEWS: The songs are also finding a new life with a younger audience. Burlinson says swing has become 'cool' again due to the immense popularity and success of artists such as Harry Connick Jr, Robbie Williams and Michael Bublé, who have added their own spin to some of the greatest swing songs. "If you like these people, you will like what I'm doing in this show. I've found that younger audiences don't realise that these songs were originally written and performed back in the '40s and '50s. I like to set the record straight and make sure the audience knows who they originally done by," he said. "I always joke that if the first time you heard this song was on a Michael Bublé album, look further back. There's no doubt Bublé is a huge fan of Sinatra and there's no doubt that Sinatra would love to know that a younger audience still loves his songs." As well as all of the classics like Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole, Burlinson said his show wold not be complete without a selection of Sinatra songs. "Many people who come to see the show will be expecting to hear Sinatra. For me, he was the greatest of them all, but that's not to say they weren't all great," Burlinson said. "Sinatra may not have had all the individual elements some of the other singers of the era had, but when Sinatra sang a song, it got sung. "When I was only three years old, I used to say to my mother 'Put on the man in the hat'. That was the album 'A Swingin' Affair', which had a picture of Sinatra on the cover in his trademark fedora." Tickets for Tom Burlinson's Now We're Swingin' on Saturday, February 5 are available via the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre website or through the box office.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/163e674f-f3a5-4a94-abf1-0b185d386b79.jpg/r261_112_928_489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg