A country-based doctor says it's really important Dubbo community members "live the safest COVID lifestyle that they possibly can" to slow the virus's spread. Rural Doctors Association of Australia president Megan Belot said "everyone getting sick in our rural communities" at the same time was the outcome to avoid because it would "overwhelm the entire system". The Dubbo Regional Council area recorded another 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. In the past seven days there have been more than 4600 cases confirmed by PCR testing across Western NSW Local Health District. COVID-19 infections have been climbing rapidly in Australia since the arrival of the Omicron variant in November. Speaking of the rising case numbers, Dr Belot said at some point "we knew this would happen and obviously we're in the thick of it at the moment". The rural medical workforce was already "under the pump", without having COVID patients as well, she said. "We don't want everyone getting sick in our rural communities all at the same time, because that will definitely overwhelm the entire system," she said. "...We need to try and stagger it, and so it's really important that everyone in their community tries to live the safest COVID lifestyle that they possibly can. "By that I mean going and getting vaccinated, making sure you're having your booster, getting your children vaccinated, if they're eligible. "When you go out, and you want to go out to a restaurant, sit outside. "If you're in that age bracket that loves going to nightclubs, probably try to avoid going to one that's enclosed - go to a pub that's got a beautiful beer garden. "Those types of choices will help." Dr Belot, a GP Anaesthetist and Visiting Medical Officer at Echuca Hospital, a GP Anaesthetist at Cohuna Hospital, and a GP at the Northern District Community Health Medical clinic at Kerang, became the president of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia in October.

