Four rescues for motor vehicles in floodwaters since the start of the year in western NSW has prompted a renewed appeal to drivers to avoid the risk. Dubbo-based State Emergency Service (SES) Chief Superintendent David Monk said the majority of the rescues were "the result of motorists attempting to cross flooded causeways" since January 1. The western zone commander again reminded both visitors and local residents "not to drive, walk or ride through floodwaters". "Flooded roads are dangerous, it can be much deeper than it looks, and while the road may look ok, quite often the base underneath can be washed away and the vehicle could fall through the surface and become trapped," Chief Superintendent Monk said. "It doesn't matter how big your car is, or how big your snorkel is, or how experienced you are. "By attempting to drive, walk or even ride through floodwaters you are putting your life and your passengers' lives at risk." Eleven days into 2022 the Dubbo unit of the SES has had 31 call-outs as storm season lives up to its reputation. Nineteen of those were between Saturday and Tuesday. The unit's volunteers known for their orange overalls have already collectively put in 130 hours in service to their community this year. Across western NSW there have been 395 call-outs since the start of the year, Chief Superintendent Monk reports. The majority of tasks have been for flash flooding, leaking roofs, trees down and sandbagging, he said. Wellington has recorded 14 jobs since the start of the year, with volunteers putting in a total of 100 hours. Warren has had two jobs and Gilgandra three in the same period. With almost three months more of storm season to come, the commander urged people to take preventative measures. "Severe storms can happen quite quickly resulting in very strong winds and heavy rain," Chief Superintendent Monk said. "Residents and commercial property owners should ensure their gutters, downpipes and drains are clear and free from tree debris. "They should also look at trimming back trees or branches that could possibly touch their home, property or powerlines during strong winds. "Tie down, secure or put away any loose items around the property including inflatable and plastic pools, trampolines, plastic outdoor furniture and wheelie bins." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

