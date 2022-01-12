Dubbo records itd highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

coronavirus,

There have been 249 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the Dubbo local government area, including 13 in Wellington. It comes as the Western NSW Local Health District records 809 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night. There were 210 cases in Bathurst - including 71 in Kelso - and 128 in Orange. ALSO MAKING NEWS: High numbers were also found in Parkes at 33, Cowra at 21 and Narromine at 19. Nineteen people with COVID in the health district are in hospital and none of them are in intensive care. Anyone who has had a positive RAT test since January 1 is now required to report in via Service NSW. Those who fail to report a positive result can be fined $1000, and that penalty will be in force from January 19. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said those who were registering a positive test would also be asked about any existing health conditions or if they were pregnant to ensure that people could be connected with the care they needed. Twenty-one people died with the virus across the state in the 24 hours to 8pm. Case numbers also soared, with 34,759 new infections. There were 134,411 tests recorded in NSW during the 24 hours, 2246 people in hospital and 175 patients in intensive care. The total number of active cases across the state is 333,235. It was the pandemic's deadliest day in NSW, after the state set new records twice in recent days. The previous day with the most deaths in NSW was in October, during the delta outbreak. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/4cea1c92-df4f-4e98-8719-ec087a4033ff.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg