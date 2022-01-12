news, local-news, news, Dubbo, storm, Essential Energy, State Emergency Service

Storms have swept through Dubbo and towns in western NSW on Tuesday, bringing down trees and disrupting electricity supply. Wind gusts reached speeds of 67 km/h at the city's airport at 1.30pm as rain started to pelt down. The storm brought down trees in multiple locations, ripping them apart and strewing debris across the ground. Lightning flashed in the sky, and then the sound of booming thunder on a few occasions throughout the afternoon. The damage put out power to thousands of customers in the region, and Essential Energy crews were called into action. Heavy rain, strong winds and lightning strikes damaged parts of the electricity network, with trees in multiple locations coming down on power lines, Essential Energy Macquarie operations manager Jamie Warren said. Customers east of Dubbo, Geurie, Wellington and Mudgee were heaviest hit with network protection equipment operating isolating their power, keeping them safe until Essential Energy crews arrived, he said. "Crews are continuing with repairs as quickly as safety and conditions allow, and estimate power will be restored to majority of the 700 remaining customers by [about] 5 pm," he said in a statement issued mid-afternoon. "Customers should contact Essential Energy on 13 20 80 in the event they are still without power which has been restored to their neighbours. "Essential Energy reminds everyone to keep at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines or power poles and report to Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80." The Bureau of Meteorology had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall at Dubbo and surrounding areas shortly after 1pm. Its station at Dubbo airport recorded 12mm of rain at Dubbo on Tuesday afternoon. The main downpour of 9mm fell between 1.12pm and 1.47pm. The Dubbo unit of the State Emergency Service (SES) was also out in the field as a result of Tuesday's storm. Crews responded to five call-outs on Tuesday, capping off a busy four days with a total of 19 call-outs, SES western zone chief superintendent David Monk reported. In the first 11 days of this year alone, SES volunteers at Dubbo have spent a combined total of 130 hours in their orange overalls, the uniform of the organisation. Arborist Arbortec Tree Service Dubbo reported of helping Dubbo Regional Council with a tree fallen in Diane Street, in a post to social media.

