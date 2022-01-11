news, local-news, storms, power, Essential Energy, Dubbo, news

Storms have swept through Dubbo and towns in western NSW on Tuesday, bringing down trees and disrupting electricity supply. Power had been restored to more than 3000 customers in the Dubbo, Wellington and Mudgee areas on Tuesday afternoon, Essential Energy confirmed. Heavy rain, strong winds and lightning strikes damaged parts of the electricity network, with trees in multiple locations coming down on power lines, Essential Energy Macquarie operations manager Jamie Warren said. Customers east of Dubbo, Geurie, Wellington and Mudgee were heaviest hit with network protection equipment operating isolating their power, keeping them safe until Essential Energy crews arrived, he said. "Crews are continuing with repairs as quickly as safety and conditions allow, and estimate power will be restored to majority of the 700 remaining customers by [about] 5 pm," he said in a statement. "Customers should contact Essential Energy on 13 20 80 in the event they are still without power which has been restored to their neighbours. "Essential Energy reminds everyone to keep at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines or power poles and report to Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80." A total of 12mm has fallen at Dubbo since 9am, with a 9mm downpour between 1.12pm and 1.47pm, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded.

