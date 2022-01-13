news, local-news,

The Western NSW Local Health District has recorded 552 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday evening. Dubbo recorded 155 cases with 15 of those in Wellington, Bathurst had 130 cases while Orange had 137 cases of their own with 23 people across the district in hospital. NSW as a whole recorded 30,541 cases in the same period while 22 people across the state sadly died due to the virus. READ ALSO: With positive rapid antigen tests now being reported to NSW Health, there were 61,387 positive cases since January 1, while more than 50,000 positive results were in the past week. There is currently 2,383 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 182 of those in intensive care while a further 60 require ventilation. Testing is available at the Dubbo Showground for anyone who has been a close contact or is showing symptoms of COVID-19.

