Dubbo community members united to get through 2021 and "we will do it again" in the latest outbreak of COVID-19, a psychologist and leader of a general practice says. More than 4000 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded in the Western NSW Local Health District in the past seven days. Macquarie Health Collective chief executive officer Tanya Forster says the increasing COVID numbers are scary to see for many in the community, but she saw encouragement in the recent past. "What we know from our experiences in 2021 however, is that our community are committed to doing the right thing, and ensuring we can continue to move forward in this pandemic," Mrs Forster said. "We also know that while we are all exhausted, our community is incredibly resilient. "We united together to get through 2021, and we will do it again now." The head of the practice at Dubbo said the measures learnt previously - wear masks, wash your hands, and adopt physical distancing - remained relevant. "We all want to see our loved ones, but we just need to be sensible," Mrs Forster said. "Our vaccination rates in 2021 were incredible. "Now it's time to focus on getting our boosters. "These are available via local GP practices and pharmacies. "We know many people are anxious to get this completed. "Please bear with us as health staff across Dubbo and surrounds work to vaccinate the community. "It is a big job and might take a little bit of time, but we are committed to getting everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. "Most importantly, we know this is a stressful time for everyone. "Please reach out if you need support, and remember to check in on your loved ones. "We are all in this together." More than 95 per cent of people aged 15 and over in the Dubbo Regional Council area are fully vaccinated, Department of Health figures show.

