While 2022 is a new year, COVID-19 is still with us, so it's still vital that we exercise caution and do the simple things to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, cover your cough and sneeze, and stay home if sick. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, even if mild and even if you are fully vaccinated, use a rapid antigen test immediately and self-isolate. You do not need to have your rapid antigen test confirmed with a PCR test, unless you are: High risk settings include: healthcare, aged care, disability care, and correctional facilities. If you require a PCR test, check for testing times and locations here: www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/testing/clinics. The best way to keep our communities safe is through vaccination, and now the booster program. Boosters provide additional protection not only for you, but for your colleagues, loved ones and community. You are eligible for a booster vaccination if you are: Booster vaccinations are available through NSW Health vaccination clinics, or our local GPs and pharmacies. To book an appointment, go to: covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/. Vaccination against COVID-19 is now recommended for children aged 5-11 years. Evidence shows vaccination offers excellent protection against COVID-19 in children. Parents are encouraged to book a vaccination appointment for their child as soon as possible. Talk to your GP if you have any questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccination for your child. For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/vaccination/get-vaccinated/vaccination-for-5-11-years-old. I am urging local primary producers to apply for up to $50,000 in financial assistance now available following extensive damage caused by severe weather during November and December 2021. By unlocking these Special Disaster Grants, it will help our farmers salvage damaged crops, produce and stock, rebuild fences, and replace machinery. It often takes time to realise the full extent of the damage after a natural disaster, so it's great the NSW Government can offer the first $10,000 of the grant up-front to help with initial recovery costs, and a further $40,000 to continue repairing the damage. Farmers are the backbone of our State's economy, and I encourage them to apply online at www.raa.nsw.gov.au so we can help them rebuild.

