coronavirus,

Dubbo has recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday evening. The Western NSW Local Health District recorded 520 cases in the same period with Bathurst having 220 while Orange also recorded 94 cases of COVID-19. Of the 87 cases in the Dubbo local government area, five of those had a Wellington address with the possibility of more cases diagnosed cases active in the community. The mid-western local government area recorded 29 cases including 19 in Mudgee. READ ALSO: NSW recorded 20,293 cases in the same 24 hour period with more than 2,000 people in hospital due to the virus. In NSW, Monday marks the start of vaccines being available for children aged between five to 11 years of age. According to NSW Health, 95.1 per cent of people aged over 16 have received a first dose of a vaccine with 93.7 per cent of people being fully vaccinated. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the vaccination was key to getting COVID-19 handled after weeks of high case numbers. "These numbers are incredibly pleasing," he said. "On the booster shot program in the last 24 hours 10,000 shots were administered in our clinics and 100,000 were administered over the week. Can I encourage everyone across the state, if you have received your first dose of a vaccination please go and get that second dose. "We want to get that well above 95 per cent and in relation to the booster program, we know it works so many of our clinics have walk-in opportunities." NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant is hoping the increase of rapid antigen tests will free up some of their clinics around the state for those who urgently need to be tested. "If you cannot access a RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) and need to be tested then please proceed to get a PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction)," she said. "If you fall into the categories where you are unvaccinated, pregnant or you have underlying medical conditions, then please don't delay getting a COVID diagnosis. It is critical that you are linked with care. "Also please do not take symptoms such as breathlessness particularly in young people when that is not your usual condition without taking that very seriously. "We don't expect young people to get breathless or dizzy."

