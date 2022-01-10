news, local-news,

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated break, enter and steal in Bourke on the weekend. Shortly after 2am on Saturday police received reports that unknown people had forced entry into a unit on Tarcoon Street in Bourke. Police were told that the occupant, a 72-year-old woman, woke-up to find her white Toyota Prado being rammed through locked driveway gates. READ ALSO: The woman was not injured. About 2.25am, officers attempted to stop the Toyota Prado on Adelaide Street. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated and terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. Following inquiries, the vehicle was located abandoned and overturned at the intersection of Adelaide Street and Culgoa Street about 4am. A search of the surrounding area was conducted, however no one was located. The Prado was seized and will undergo forensic examination. Anyone with information is urged to call Bourke Police on 02 6870 0899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence, and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/4a627613-3fbb-410a-b2e7-e5b8cc5cc65f.jpg/r0_46_800_498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg