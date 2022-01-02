More than 50 COVID cases recorded in Dubbo, virus also detected out west

coronavirus,

Another 53 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Dubbo. In the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday night there were 153 new cases in the Western NSW Local Health District. The majority were in Dubbo - including one with a Wellington address - followed by Orange with 35 new cases. There were also nine cases in Bathurst. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Here's where the cases were spread across the local health district: Across the LHD there are four people in hospital with COVID-19, and one who is in intensive care. There were 18,278 new COVID-19 cases detected in NSW in the 24 hours. There were also two deaths. The latest victims of the virus are two men. A man in his 80s from South Western Sydney died at Concord Hospital, and a man from his western Sydney in his 90s also died. Both had received two doses of the vaccine. There were 90,019 tests conducted in the Saturday reporting period. COVID-19 testing is available at the Dubbo Showground between 8am and 4pm. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

