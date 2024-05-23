Decision on abandoned game delayed as 'serious allegation' is investigated

A planned Peter McDonald Premiership meeting has been delayed as investigations into the abandoned reserve grade game between Wellington and Forbes continue.
The board was due to meet on Wednesday, May 22, to decide the outcome of the match, which was called off at half-time due to alleged "over the top" comments towards the referee.
The meeting was pushed back after a "serious allegation" was raised.
PMP chairman Linore Zamparini didn't go into any details of the allegation but said it has come from one individual.
"We haven't got all the information. We're looking at a possible serious allegation so we're going to wait until we've got all the information," Zamparini said.
"We'll reconvene next week."
Referee Phil Lindley didn't return for the second half of the reserve grade match at Wellington. There were reports of continuous comments directed towards him from both sides in the first stanza.
The Cowboys were leading 16-14 when the game was called off.
"The only thing I do know is the referee stopped the game at half-time," Zamparini added.
The chairman added the board wouldn't rush into any decision and had postponed the meeting to look into all evidence available.
"Any allegations of misconduct, we have to follow it," he said.
