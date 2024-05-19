Confusion after abandonment, refs crack down, and a belated jersey arrival

There was plenty of confusion after the abandonment of Sunday's reserve grade fixture at Wellington's Kennard Park.
The teams took to the field for the second half but referee Phil Lindley didn't return. There was some conjecture as to why, but it was later confirmed because of the talk directed towards the referee from both sets of players in the first stanza.
While many at the ground disputed this, Lindley also received support for making the big call to abandon the game.
There were also reports from the ground referee fatigue was a role after Lindley officiated multiple games of junior league in Dubbo on Saturday, although he did return to run the line in first grade.
The big question was what happens to the points, as Wellington led 16-14 at half-time.
CYMS reserve grade is in the midst of a remarkable turnaround under the guidance of Sam Hill. The team who couldn't field a side and had no one rocking up to training in 2023 has started the year unbeaten and is putting some huge scores on opposition teams.
Also spotted at Wade Park was CYMS' new jerseys for the season. They had been getting around in a older, albeit classy, design but are now back in their famous yellow V on a green background. They also have also moved away from having the one sponsor with each player sporting a different logo. We think Ethan McKellar and Guzman Y Gomez is the pick of the bunch. Vamos big man!
Referees were quick to blow the whistle on a couple of players in Sunday's games at Bathurst but it serves as a reminder for players to keep their mouths shut and remain disciplined.
Hawks under 18s player Jimmy Harper and St Pat's first grade hooker Jack O'Neill each lasted just a few minutes before they were each given their marching orders for 10 minutes.
Neither referee gave any prior warnings for dissent and the pair had to suck up their respective punishments.
It also happened at Wellington, with Cowboys winger Ben Cook binned for swearing and Wellington was also penalised at a different point for back chat.
It shows that you need to be on the ball and in the right frame of mind from the very first second of the match.
At Bathurst, the binning didn't come back to bite those players, as the Hawks 18s and the St Pat's first grade squads comfortably won their games.
They've each avoided a shout at the bar this time around but the next player might not be so lucky.
There were 26 players, one referee, and something else being watched at Kennard Park on Sunday.
A magpie spent a lot of the game on the field, caring little for the game being played around it.
It proved a good omen for visitors, as the Forbes Magpies defeated Wellington to score their first win of the 2024 season.
The bird drew a few laughs from the crowd as well, with one Wellington fan pointing out to the referee it was unfair there were 14 magpies on the field.
Things aren't too great for Nyngan right now. After four rounds, the Tigers only have one win across all four grades. That was back in round one when the reserve grade team defeated Wellington 26-24.
In round three, Nyngan scored a combined total of just six points in four games against Orange CYMS and the total was better, but still just 32.
The lowlight was under the 18s game, where the mercy rule came into effect with roughly 20 minutes remaining as the young Fishies ran out 60-0 winners.
Numbers have been a battle in the lower grades at times this season so lets hope they can turn things around and give that passionate fanbase something to cheer about.
Parkes Spacemen 28 defeated Macquarie Raiders 24
Mudgee Dragons 48 defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 6
