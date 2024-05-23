Tears of joy flow after Country dream is achieved for this talented duo

Jazzy Gordon burst into tears when the message came though.
After missing out on NSW Country under 16s selection last season, it was a proud moment for her to make the 2024 squad.
"I was so excited," she said.
"I cried and everything. I've been wanting it for about two years."
Gordon will be joined by fellow Dubbo Rams rising star Tully Pickering in the Country squad which will contest the national under 16 basketball titles at Bendigo in July.
Its the second year a duo from Dubbo has made the team after Millie Sutcliffe and Kiara McKeown donned the Country colours in 2023.
Taking on the best in the country may be a daunting task, but Gordon has plenty of support in her corner.
One of the biggest influences on the teenager is her mother, Cara, who was also a talented basketballer.
Cara Gordon (nee Forrester) also represented NSW Country during her own junior playing career.
While Jazzy laughed when saying there's "sometimes" some banter between the pair about who's better, that inside knowledge has played a big role in her own development.
"She played a few years ago, about my age," she said.
"She's helped me a lot. She comes to my training in the mornings."
Pickering was just as excited for Gordon, and for the same reason.
The pair both have a long list of representative achievements to their name already - they both earned another All-Star selection after the recent Academy Games - but the Country honour was something special.
"I was very excited and I was glad to see all the hard work I put in had paid off," Pickering, who played at the NBA Basketball School Tournament in Abu Dhabi last year, said.
As disappointing as it was the miss Country selection last season, it lit a fire for both Pickering and Gordon.
"I set the goal at the end of last year after I didn't make the team," Pickering said.
"I've been trying to get stronger in the post and trying to just get quicker on my feet."
The pair train in some way every day of the week, often getting up at 5.30am for sessions before going to school for the day.
"Last year I realised that if I want to be good, I've got to train hard," Gordon said.
The pair had a number of people to thank, with family members top of the list, while Pickering added Chrystal O'Brien, one of the many leading coaches in Dubbo, also deserved credit for "always being there for me and always supporting me, no matter what".
Gordon and Pickering will head to Sydney in the coming weeks for the NSW Country jersey presentation and a nationals warm-up game against the NSW City side.
The trip to Bendigo follows and while the Rams pair expect the competition to be of the highest standard, they're not going to just make up the numbers.
"Well, we're going for gold," Pickering said.
"I think we can make top four if we really put our heart into it."
