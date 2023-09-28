Dubbo Basketball's talent pool has been formally recognised after a record number of players were named in D-League squads.
A total of 13 players from the Rams' junior system were selected in the D-League, a program which aims to identify talented players and coaches from across the state.
Claire Bynon has watched all of the Dubbo players emerge and said she is pumped for them to experience a new level.
"We've got 13 going, we've only ever had four," she said.
"My excitement levels are through the roof, they have all done amazing."
Lucy Turner (under 14s girls) and Mason Weir (under 14s boys) are the youngest players from Dubbo who will take part in the training squads.
Mia Richardson and Indi Amos were selected in the under 15s girls while Jazzy Gordon, Cyarah Hargraves and Tully Pickering are in the under 16s girls.
The under 16s boys squad was arguably the hardest squad to make, with Bynon admitting there were massive numbers at the trial.
"They went to trials and for the boys under 16s there were 190 boys trialling," she said.
"They picked the top 30 country players, they've done outstanding. To get three boys in that is phenomenal."
Sam Bynon-Hargreaves, Max Morton and Cohen Weir made it through to the under 16s boys squad.
Kiara McKeown and Millie Sutcliffe were selected in the under 18s girls while Mackenzie Stewart made the under 18s boys.
In October, there will be a host of training sessions and matches played between the squads, to better their skill level heading into the new year.
However, for Pickering, she will be embarking on a massive journey of her own.
The talented basketballer was selected in the NBA Basketball School Australia under 15s girls side and will travel to Abu Dhabi for a tournament in October.
"She's done very well, she heads off on Monday," she said.
"She'll train with us again on Friday then they head off to Sydney and then Dubai."
Whilst overseas, Pickering will compete against teams from all over the world and even get to witness a pre-season NBA clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.
As someone who has seen her fair share of talented juniors, Bynon said Pickering deserves every accolade she gets.
"She puts in the work just as much as everyone else," she said.
"She's got good girls around her and it's just a reflection of how good that JPL (Junior Premier League) side was.
"They were easily our team of the year, they won Country Champs and made the finals of JPL.
"It just goes to show if you have the coaching and put the work in that you can do anything from the country."
