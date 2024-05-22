The aspect of coaching champions that makes coach 'the most proud and grateful'

Fusion Heat has won six of the past seven A Grade titles and has produced a catalogue of dominant performances in that time, but that's not what makes coach Tash Robinson most proud.
Robinson is back at the helm for the reigning premiers this year and her side has picked up where it left off by winning its first two games of the 2024 Dubbo Netball Association season by a combined score of 137-37.
As pleasing as it is to watch her side execute clinical displays at both ends of the court, it's about more than that for the coach. It's seeing the younger players in her side improve and develop and come back better again the next season which means the most.
"One hundred per cent. That's probably my favourite part about this team, just seeing the growth of the girls," Robinson said.
"Particularly the younger players that come through and really show that commitment to growing their skills and playing at a high level.
"To see them want to come back year and keep getting better and better, that's probably what makes me the most proud and grateful to be a part of the team."
Having won the grand final last year after losing the decider in 2022 for the first time since 2016, Fusion Heat entered this campaign as the team to beat again.
Following a forfeit from MAGS in round one, Fusion Heat started its season by defeating Fusion Fuze 68-15 and a 69-22 victory over St Groovers followed last weekend.
The midcourt has been firing on all cylinders but it's the key quartet in defence and attack who have really shone.
Britt Hill and Sarah Bridges have again set a defensive standard for the rest of the competition to follow, while the shooting combination of Saxbii Shaw and Payton Harris continues to go from strength-to-strength.
"A theme for us in the last couple of years is that our defensive end if just so strong," Robinson said.
"Britt and Sarah really do win us a lot of ball, which we're able to get up the attacking end and convert.
"Having that strong defensive unit is definitely one of our strong points and we're greateful to have them on our team and not be playing against them.
"We've got Saxbii and Payton in our attacking circle and they've played together for a couple of years now so they've come together with a really good combination.
"The good thing about them is we can put them anywhere. Payton can go back and play goal-shooter and Sax can come out and have a run."
Fusion Heat are the only unbeaten team after three rounds while 2023 runners-up Fusion Sparx and X-Cellerate Ravens are among the four teams to have won twice.
X-Cellerate Ravens are one of three new sides in the eight-team A Grade competition and Robinson said that is a huge win for the sport in Dubbo.
"I think it's so exciting to see the new clubs come in," she said.
"I think it's great for the competition, and it's good for those clubs to get some exposure in the A Grade competition as well."
And while there have been some lopsided results early in the season, the champion coach said the competition and netball in Dubbo as a whole is about more than that.
"The scores never reflect just how tough the games are. People will look at the scores and go 'oh wow, that must have been a really easy game', but it's really not. They really go hard and give us a run for our money.
"I think that it's a testament to the teams that are there and it is really good. Even though the scorelines do sometimes blow out, and not just with our games, the quality of the netball that's being played isn't reflected in the scores."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.