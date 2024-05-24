Volunteer reserve manager hangs up his boots after half a century

It's the end of an era for one tiny town as a long-term reserve manager hangs up his boots.
80-year-old Garry Walters retired as a Crown land manager in March after 50 years of managing two Crown land reserves in the central-west village of Elong Elong.
"I loved getting out and doing the maintenance work myself. It was very rewarding, and I am sure whoever comes next will give it a good crack too," Mr Walters said.
Mr Walters began managing the Elong Elong Recreation Reserve in 1973 and the Elong Elong Community Hall in 1974. For him, the role was a family legacy, with his father Arthur having served as Crown land manager for 30 years before him
Under Mr Walters tenure, public facilities in the village were well taken care of.
New bathrooms and floorboards were installed at the community hall and a new fence was built to improve safety and amenity at the recreation reserve.
These improvements, and ongoing maintenance Mr Walters carried out, ensured the facilities were up-to-par for community events like birthdays, Rural Fire Service meetings, and church services.
One of the moments he was most proud of was organising the 'Back to Elong school reunion' in 1998, which was held in the community hall.
The event attracted over 500 guests and raised over $17,000 dollars, bringing the community together and ensuring the public facilities could be funded for years to come.
Mr Walters said he couldn't have kept on in the role so long without the support of the community and Crown Lands.
"I'd like to thank Crown Lands for their support over the years," he said.
"I also want to thank the other Crown land managers who helped me along the way, in particular Jenny Tunks and Robert Yeo, who provided invaluable support to me."
Mr Walters is one of two long-term volunteers who were acknowledged for their service as Crown land managers during National Volunteer Week, marked from May 20 to 26.
Also recognised was Bruce Bartrim who gave 49 years of dedicated service as a member of the board of the Tyalgum Public Recreation and Preservation of Native Flora and Fauna Reserve west of Murwillumbah in NSW's north-east.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said Crown land reserves across the state rely on the dedication and determination of volunteers.
He said Mr Walters and Mr Bartrim are "sterling examples" of this.
"Crown land reserves rely on the dedication and determination of volunteer Crown land managers, who devote their time as a way to give back to their community," Minister Kamper said.
"Crown reserves play an important role protecting the environment and supporting communities with everything from green open space, parks and walking tracks to showgrounds, sporting ovals and community halls."
