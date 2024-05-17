Meet our city ambassadors who give their time to champion Dubbo and its sites

"Where's Bunnings? where's Dan Murphy's? and where's ALDI?"
They're the three questions volunteer city ambassador Bill Donnison jokes he gets asked the most by visitors to Dubbo.
For 15 or 16 years Mr Donnison has volunteered at the Dubbo Visitor Information Centre. Jeannette Miller has been volunteering there for the last seven.
They answer the questions of anyone who comes into the facility, give tips on places they should visit and for Mr Donnison, even act as tour guides on bus trips around the city.
As well as volunteering as a city ambassador, Ms Miller is also a part of the Country Women's Association, Rotary, Wrapped in Love which creates rugs for refugees and babies, and she gives her time to a crisis line.
"I have a sign in my house that says 'My house is clean enough to be healthy and dirty enough to be happy'," she said.
National Volunteer Week runs from May 20 to 26. The theme for this year is 'Something for Everyone'.
The week not only highlights the important role the volunteers in our community play, it also also encourages others to give it a go.
Ms Miller said her parents had always been involved in volunteering and as a talkative, outgoing person she enjoyed being able to interact with the public. She also feels like she has had a fortunate life and enjoys being able to give back.
"One of the reasons I volunteer is because I think when you retire you have to have a purpose, otherwise you just flounder around," Ms Miller said.
"I think it keeps you young."
Mr Donnison agreed.
As well as volunteering with the Dubbo VIC, he also's involved in the Western Plains Jazz Association and throughout the years he's helped at the National Trust and "various other community organisations".
As a former history and geography teacher with a wide knowledge of the area - although he jokes that even though he's been in Dubbo for 42 years he's not a local - Mr Donnison said being a city ambassador was a role well suited for him.
He's learnt how to read people so he can recommend the places that would be best suited for their needs. And if they've come in with a complaint or something they're not happy about, he tries to turn it around so they leave feeling positive.
While Ms Miller said she always tried to tailor her recommendations to the people asking, overall she said she had four main places she always recommended: Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Old Dubbo Gaol, the Royal Flying Doctor Service Visitor Experience and the Wellington Caves.
However, farther afield she recommends the Wungunja Cultural Centre at Trangie and the Narromine Aviation Museum.
While Mr Donnison said anyone looking to head to the Warrumbungles should also visit the Cooleburba State Conservation Area
As well as the local knowledge they've developed from living in the region, Mr Donnison and Ms Miller go with the Visitor Information Centre staff to visit some of the tourist attractions in the region.
In the past they've been to a variety of locations like the Sliding Spring Observatory and a cotton farm at Trangie.
And it's not just local knowledge they can supply.
Mr Donnison said they often had comments about the amount of brochures they had at the Dubbo VIC. It means even if someone wants to plan a trip to Darwin, they can help get them started.
While the number of volunteers at the VIC has dwindled to only the two of them, neither Ms Miller or Mr Donnison have any plans to leave.
Ms Miller said the staff were always welcoming and went out of their way to say thank you at the end of the volunteers' shifts.
And Mr Donnison said one of the benefits of volunteering was although it was a commitment, you could always take time off if needed.
Anyone looking to volunteer in Dubbo can search GoVolunteer.com.au to find opportunities that are currently available.
