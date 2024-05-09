What it would take for the PMP to get behind a President's Cup revival

Peter McDonald Premiership chairman Linore Zamparini would be open to a revival of the Presidents Cup, but it would require a format change.
The NSW Rugby League has confirmed the competition bringing together some of the state's best club sides has officially been "shelved".
With both semis falling over at the end of last season NSWRL announced a "review" into President's Cup, which across 2022 and 2023 saw title holders play off from four geographical conferences - north (Newcastle), south (Illawarra), west (Peter McDonald Premiership) and central (Ron Massey Cup).
Responding to an ACM enquiry, the NSWRL stated the competition won't be back this year.
"The NSWRL re-introduced the President's Cup competition in 2020 in response to the COVID pandemic to keep rugby league on the field," a NSWRL spokesperson said.
"The competition has now been shelved with NSWRL major and community competitions being played again, and regions opting to focus on their own grand finals.
"The NSWRL grand final day will now focus on deciders for the Jersey Flegg Cup (under 21s), Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership and The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup."
The Forbes Magpies competed in the competition in 2022 and were beaten 52-6 by eventual champions Maitland.
The Pickers won the competition again last year by defeating St Mary's 32-10.
PMP champions Dubbo CYMS withdraw from the Presidents Cup last year after their semi-final match was scheduled for just a week after their grand final win over Mudgee.
"You get to the pinnacle and your pinnacle is going to be your grand final," Zamparini said.
"You peak at your grand final and then you've got to come back and be up for another game, it's pretty hard to keep the players and the clubs interested to come back after a grand final.
"It's certainly got its merits. It certainly gets the best against the best and in any rugby league, everyone likes to step up to that next level and play against someone at that level and see how they're going.
"There's a place for it, but I'm just not sure where it is."
Given the calibre of teams in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the tournament, the PMP champions were always major underdogs.
There was a point of pride in that for Zamparini, who said it created the chance to achieve something special for the region.
"It certainly is (appealing). They did it in 1975, didn't they? Western Division defeated Penrith (in the Amco Cup) so it can happen.
"It would be a real pearl if the boys from the bush could get one over the other guys. It would be a real feather in the cap."
