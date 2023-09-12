The immediate future of the President's Cup is in real doubt after Dubbo CYMS confirmed it will struggle to field a side this weekend.
The admission from CYMS came just days after Illawarra champions Thirroul forfeited their scheduled meeting with the Maitland Pickers.
CYMS is due to take on Ron Massey Cup premiers St Mary's at Dubbo this weekend.
The President's Cup was reinvented last season to pit the grand final winners from Newcastle's Denton Engineering Cup, the Illawarra Cup, Ron Massey Cup and Peter McDonald Premiership up against each other.
Already, Thirroul has confirmed it wouldn't be able to field a side this weekend and CYMS president Nick Sykes admitted it could be the same for his club after a gruelling Peter McDonald Premiership campaign.
"We're working through it at the moment so it's hard to comment too much," Sykes said on Tuesday afternoon.
"But it's extremely difficult after a grand final to expect people to back-up for it.
"We're certainly focused on winning the Peter McDonald Premiership and this other comp certainly has never been our focus.
"Straight after the grand final when nearly every player is either injured or has planned things after the football season ... I'm not sure what will happen there."
The celebrations after a first grand final victory since 2017 were still in full swing on Tuesday, with the first grade side at Sykes' home watching a replay of Sunday's 25-12 win over Mudgee.
The side is currently scheduled to host a St Mary's side in a matter of days but the location of the match is adding to the uncertainty.
CYMS is down as host but Apex Oval is already booked out on Sunday for the local senior soccer grand finals.
No. 1 Oval, the former home of the Fishies, would be the obvious replacement but the goalposts have already been removed from that ground in preparation for the upcoming cricket season.
"It's all up in the air at the moment," Sykes said.
Speaking to The Newcastle Weekly about Thirroul's forfeit, Maitland coach Matt Lantry said he was "worried about the longevity" of the President's Cup.
Maitland secured back-to-back Newcastle titles in style with a 46-10 grand final win over the Andrew Ryan-coached Souths on September 2.
Last year Maitland also won the President's Cup by crushing PMP champions Forbes 52-6 and then downing the Hills Bulls 36-12 in the final.
"I don't feel like every area's invested in the concept the way they should be," Lantry said.
"Maybe playing it between the winners of the Real NRL (Newcastle) and Ron Massey Cup is the best way to go moving forward.
"A fortnight after each competition ends, to find out who's the premier team in the state.
"With no disrespect to the Peter McDonald premiers, it's unlikely they'll compete.
"They might win one in every 10 (games)... however, it is just not the standard that Newcastle and Sydney are currently at."
Sykes said his personal opinion was there was some merit in the statewide competition, but pre-season would be the better time for it to be staged.
"I think it's probably got limited merit and time post-season," Sykes said.
"I know from the players' point of view, for the ones who aren't injured or don't have something on, this isn't a priority. They're enjoying the grand final win, that was the priority."
As for the standard of play, Sykes said if the circumstances fit better the Fishies would love the challenge of taking on the very best teams from the state's top competitions.
"It's a bit of a pity because you would love to test us, full-strength, up against these sides but the timing is not ideal," he said.
"They're obviously very strong comps and from what I've been told they're semi-professional so obviously they'd be favourites but we've got a good side.
"It's hard to know but, fully fit, you'd like to think you could give them a run."
