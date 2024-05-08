Settree, Tongue and Spurs shine against local rivals in derby

It may have taken a couple of rounds but Orana Spurs have scored their first win of the 2024 Western Premier League.
The Steve Tongue-coached Spurs have had a disrupted start to the season with a washout, bye and three games in seven days.
However, on Saturday afternoon, Spurs scored their first win, defeating Dubbo Bulls 3-2.
"The boys played well in the second half," Tongue said.
"It was very competitive in the first half and we went down by a goal but at halftime, I just said to them that 'they were doing well and everyone was in the right position'."
Joel Tongue's pinpoint cross found the head of Spurs forward Jake Settree who found the back of the net before scoring an excellent goal of his own.
Tongue fired a shot from his own half which remarkably went in as David Ferguson nailed a free-kick for Spurs' third goal.
"We haven't played bad in the first three games, we just couldn't score," Steve Tongue said.
"We did a bit of restructure with our formation ahead of the Bulls game and it clicked, everyone started to play a lot better."
Spurs now sit in the highly competitive middle of the table with Bathurst 75 leading the way and looking the side to beat.
On paper, the three Dubbo clubs and Panorama look quite even, an opinion Tongue shares.
"Every comp will take a few rounds to settle down," he said.
"We played Bathurst 75 first and they beat us by two, we actually had a goal disallowed so that didn't help.
"They drew with Bulls who we've come out and beat, you just don't know."
This weekend, Spurs will host Parkes at No.1 Oval, a game some would expect them to win.
Parkes have struggled this season through the first six weeks but Tongue knows there are no easy games in the Western Premier League.
"We play Parkes this weekend, they come to Dubbo to play us," he said.
"They've had a lot of goals put on them but you just can't take any team lightly.
"I've heard they've got a few players back so I assume they'll be coming with a fairly strong squad to take on us."
Meanwhile, Bulls will hit the road to take Orange Waratahs on Saturday as well.
Macquarie United will have the bye.
