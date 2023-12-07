Spurs confirm their intentions to play on 2024 with co-coaches also on the cards

Orana Spurs are fully committed to the 2024 Western Premier League with the competition going through yet another change.
Competition heavyweights Barnestoneworth United may not take the field next season after failing to nominate a team in November.
But the club is currently seeking a coach and more players with their intentions to play in the eight-team tournament.
While Barnies may be struggling for numbers, Orana Spurs' Ben Manson said they are quite the opposite with the club beginning training next week.
"Both of the other Dubbo clubs have already had their trials and Bulls are already training so we thought we should get back into it," he said.
"We don't want to get left behind fitness-wise. I'm pretty keen, we've got 31 players keen to give it a crack and you can only pick 14 in the core squad.
"It's going to be hard to cut half but you don't really have a choice."
Spurs will lose a pair of talented youngsters next season but Manson confirmed one of their most experienced players will return.
"We are losing a few players, Jameson Auld is moving back to Sydney and Archie Carter is moving to Germany," he said.
"We will still have a strong team with the same players. We aren't too sure what Jake Grady is doing yet.
"I'm not too worried about us losing too many blokes, Justin Gibson is coming back.
"It's going to be a good year, we just need to get back into it."
Gibson's return will only strengthen Spurs' attacking ability after the likes of Bailey McCabe and Jake Grady were excellent up front.
Clubs were sent an idea of how the competition structure could look with the possibility of a 22-round season which would easily be the longest of any major winter sporting code.
Manson will welcome Steve Tongue into the coaching group for 2024, with the pair to co-coach Spurs.
"We are both going to do it together, I just want to focus on the players and getting them better while maybe playing a bit myself while I still can," Manson said of the change.
"I'm going to manage it all and still be there on the sideline with Steve but I thought we needed an adult involved.
"He is someone who has done it for a while so he is a good choice. It's pretty much going to be the same thing with both of us coaching."
