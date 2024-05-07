PMP club facing possible points deduction after being hit with breach notice

The high-flying Wellington Cowboys are hopeful they can avoid a points deduction after being handed a breach notice by the Peter McDonald Premiership board.
The Cowboys were hit with the penalty after failing to have up-to-date credentials for game day volunteers involved in the round one matches at Nyngan on Sunday, April 28.
The club has until Wednesday night to provide their response before a judgement will be made. A monetary fine or points deduction across multiple grades is possible.
"There's been a breach notice sent out," PMP chairman Linore Zamparini confirmed.
"They (Wellington) have the right of reply and have until the close of business tomorrow (Wednesday) and then it will be worked out."
The Cowboys have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season, with both the first grade and league tag sides undefeated after two rounds while the reserve grade and under 18s teams each have one win.
Wellington Cowboys president Graham Blackhall was in the process of finalising the club's response on Tuesday morning.
He said the club was short on volunteers for round one due to a number of reasons and technical difficulties on an NRL website stopped the Cowboys from having other members receive their accreditation in time.
"We were up-to-date for the LeagueSafe stuff but the NRL learning centre said it was currently experiencing difficulties," Blackhall explained.
Blackhall said the Cowboys required people to sign up late as many others from the club were busy with work or family commitments while some were dealing with illness or the recent death of a loved one.
While hopeful his club's reasoning wouldn't result in a harsh punishment, Blackhall could understand why the breach notice had been handed down.
"I understand both sides of it," he said.
"We're trying to fulfil our appropriate services for the community and our members and to play the game of rugby league. We're trying our best and, on the other hand, NSW Rugby League has guidelines there to follow."
Ensuring all administrative aspects of the game are fulfilled is an area of focus for the PMP board in 2024.
Clubs have been given some leeway in some aspects of the game in recent years due to the PMP being a new competition, but Zamparini said there are too many risks involved with things like accreditation.
"It's important ... someone is liable at the end of the day," he said.
"It's important, particularly if there's insurance complications. It's important everyone is accredited and adheres to the Peter McDonald Premiership handbook."
