'That's the hardest win I've ever been part of': Plenty of pride for leader

RESULT: Defeated Dubbo CYMS 22-16
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "That there is probably one of the best efforts I've ever been apart of in my whole footy career.
"Most teams with 12 blokes for 60 minutes would think there goes the game but our mentality didn't change.
"That's the hardest win I've ever been part of."
RESULT: Defeated by Macquarie 22-16
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "I was still pretty confident when we were two points down with a few minutes to go.
"I thought we had two sets left but the scoreboard pressure got to and we panicked. We did a dumb kick on tackle three on our own try-line."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 44-22
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "We were pretty ordinary in that first 25 minute spell and we were far from our best. I think they occasion got to us a little bit.
"We let Lithgow into the game and to their credit they took advantage of it. We then woke up to ourselves a bit towards the back end of the half.
"That quick ball movement is one of our strengths. I've said from the get-go that we've got a big, mobile forward pack, with Joey Bugg pushing off the back of it and leading us across the park.
"We just need to pick our moments but it's definitely the style of footy we should be playing."
RESULT: Defeated by St Pat's 36-24
BETTS SAYS: "Last week I talked about starting slow and we did it again this week. We got away with that last week against Lithgow, and that's no disrespect to them because they're a young side.
"When you do that against a side like Pat's they're going to make you pay for it.
"I thought our effort areas were a lot better in this game. I challenged our middles this week, because we were pretty poor last week, and they stood up.
"We'll take a lot out of the game but it's disappointing. You never like losing local derbies."
RESULT: Defeated Panthers 36-24
GRAEME OSBOURNE SAYS: "The boys have been part of some big local derbies, but this one had both sides down to 12 and then we ended up with 11 and then 10 at the end with about three minutes to go.
"Cooper Earsman ended up getting cramps and we had no bench left.
"They showed heart and that's all we could ask of them. They turned up for each other.
"We'll have to reassess where we're at with injuries on Tuesday and see how we go.
"Caleb Wardman and Haze Reweti, our back rowers, played all 80 mintues. That was huge from them."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 34-22
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I think we were a bit clunky at times but there's still good signs.
There's still a lot to work on. We just need to complete and do the basics right and hold onto the ball.
"We played well in the first half but then switched off a bit."
RESULT: Defeated by Panthers 44-22
PETE MORRIS SAYS: "We have something to work with here, and it was the first taste of first grade for five of the boys today.
"They're awfully young but there's plenty of heart there. I'm sure they're going to improve as the season goes on.
"The build up has been really positive at home. They've been training since November right through to now, with lots of numbers turning up for the first grade side. It's looking pretty good."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange Hawks 26-4
MORRIS SAYS: "We are a young side who are finding our way in first grade. That was only the second first grade game for six of the boys.
They are very positive and never give in. There is plenty work with.
RESULT: Defeated Mudgee 46-22
JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: "Obviously pretty long preseason for us started before Christmas but you know, it's good to be back out there.
"To get a win against a quality side like that, it's a great start to the season. I think they will definitely improve, they are better than that.
"But we'll take that in our stride and there's still quite a bit to work on. I think in that second half, we let them back into it a little bit there.
"You can't can't be happy because you've worked hard for 40 minutes, if we had let him get another try it would have been game on again.
"Something to work on for next week but definitely a positive."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 34-22
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "It was good to get the W today, the boys were excited to get out and play some footy after a big pre-season.
"There are some things to work on but all in all I'm happy.
"Nyngan are a great outfit and have some really good young juniors that have some talent. It's always a tough match in Nyngan so it's good to get the two points out there."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 26-4
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "Happy to get the win to get our season started on a positive note and I was really happy for our younger players who got an opportunity and also the new/returning boys to the club.
"I thought they all played well."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange CYMS 46-22
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: N/A
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.