SIDELINE EYE: The best photos from the weekend's sporting action

Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre braved the conditions on Saturday and captured plenty of great moments at the Dubbo District Junior Rugby League under 10s match between Macquarie and Nyngan. That was followed by women's and first grade rugby union games between the Dubbo Roos and Bathurst Bulldogs at No. 1 Oval and a stop at Apex Oval to take in Macquarie United's Western Premier League clash with Panorama FC.

