SIDELINE EYE: The best photos from the weekend's sporting action

It was a wet and wild weekend around the Dubbo region on the weekend of May 4 and 5.
It did little to dampen the spirits though, with a number of outstanding matches played across the junior and senior grades.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre braved the conditions on Saturday and captured plenty of great moments at the Dubbo District Junior Rugby League under 10s match between Macquarie and Nyngan. That was followed by women's and first grade rugby union games between the Dubbo Roos and Bathurst Bulldogs at No. 1 Oval and a stop at Apex Oval to take in Macquarie United's Western Premier League clash with Panorama FC.
On Sunday, reporter Tom Barber had the camera in hand for the Peter McDonald Premiership battle between the Macquarie Raiders and Mudgee Dragons.
