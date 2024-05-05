A number of positives for Pearce after a big move south to the Roolettes

For the past two seasons, Sarah Pearce has watched on as the Dubbo Roolettes and Bathurst Bulldogs have battled in the Ferguson Cup.
Now, she's well and truly part of the rivalry.
Pearce was one of Dubbo's best on Saturday at No.1 Oval as the home side took on the Bulldogs, their first meeting since Plummer scored the match-winning try in the 2023 grand final.
A former QLD Country representative, Pearce moved to Nyngan along with her family and partner Danielle Plummer, a Central West star in her own right.
Plummer's enjoyed a few good seasons with the Roolettes and now Pearce has joined her in the blue and red.
"I really love that we have the numbers in Country NSW to play 15s," she said.
"It's so exciting, I've come from Darling Downs which is a 7s competition and the only 15s we play is once you get representative level.
"It's a really good way to introduce women to the sport, you are still learning all the important skills but it's nothing like 15s.
"It's so inclusive for women of different ages, shapes and sizes."
Starting at hooker, Pearce scored two of Dubbo's three tries and felt the home side put together their best performance of the season so far, winning 17-7.
"It was a bit nerve-wracking playing Bathurst because I've watched the finals over previous years, they are always hard-fought," she said.
"They are an opposition you don't want to take lightly so I had a few nerves.
"We probably played more cohesive footy right from the start today compared to previous rounds which puts you in good stead for the rest of the game."
"We pulled through pretty well, the ball was slippery and we had a full regiment today," she said.
"The whole team was there today because we are playing at home so we had a bit of fresh blood."
Roolettes winger Millie Wright also crossed to score for the hosts while Tiana Anderson crossed for the Bulldogs.
After losing Mel Waterford in the opening minutes of the match, Bulldogs coach Matt Waterford felt his side were just a little off the pace.
"It was a very tough game but full credit to Dubbo," he said.
"They just scrambled us out of the game and I think we got a fair lesson in ruck play, they are extremely good at it.
"Mel doing a rib of the kick-off didn't do us any good and we had to change a few things but there are no excuses.
"Dubbo were far too good, we got a bit of a touch-up today and we need to be better."
