'I definitely do miss a few of the calls': Hall's challenge can't stop her rapid rise

So often when a player is shown a yellow card on the rugby feel they appear shocked or confused about how such a thing could happen to them.
That was the case for Olivia Hall at one point last season but, unlike so many others, the rising star of the Dubbo Kangaroos had a valid excuse.
Hall is partly deaf and with hearing aids not allowed to be worn on the fielding of play, it has its challenging moments.
"It's definitely a pretty big thing, not being able to hear much," the 18-year-old said.
"But having the the girls around me to support me a bit is really helpful.
"I definitely do miss a few of the calls but it is what it is."
To help make things that little easier on the field, the electric outside back has developed a number of hand signals to communicate with Roolettes' co-coach Kieren Smith.
The pair have developed the system over some time, with Smith having coached Hall during previously school rugby competitions.
"It's really good having him as a school teacher last year and out on the footy field," Hall said.
"He's really supportive. We've worked together to make a few hand signals on the field ... it's definitely helped a lot."
It makes life a whole lot easier for the young fullback, but even it at times doesn't go to plan.
"One hundred per cent," Hall laughed.
"There's always a bit of yelling."
Interestingly, Hall isn't the only player in the Roolettes' lineup with impaired hearing. Longtime Dubbo and representative player Jean Littlewood also requires hearing aids when she's not on the field of play.
"We also have a new girl this year who also has one hearing aid," Hall added.
"It's quite funny to think that three people in our team have a hearing loss, but it definitely doesn't knock their skills down, that's for sure. They're amazing."
Hall describes her own hearing levels as "about 50 per cent" and she can hear without her hearing aids but "it's just very muffled sounds".
It's done very little to affect her performances across a number of sports.
Hall has played rugby league for the Wiradjuri Goannas and racked up a number of achievements in touch football, but it's rugby where she's really making a name for herself.
One of the most exciting young players across the Central West, Hall has made the inside centre spot at the Roolettes her own this year.
That's no small feat given the wealth of talent the defending premiers possess.
So far this season, Hall crossed the tryline once in the 61-0 round one win over Orange City before scoring a double in the 48-5 win over Orange Emus last weekend.
Her rugby really went to another level in 2023.
As well as largely playing on the wing for the Roos, Hall excelled in school rugby. She captained the Western team and advanced all the way to the NSW Second XV squad that played against Queensland and the ACT.
"Last year was a really good year for me. It was a good opportunity that I had to develop my skills," Hall said.
"Football is definitely something that I love."
The Roolettes' biggest challenge awaits this weekend as they renew rivalries with the Bathurst Bulldogs.
The two teams have developed an elite rivalry and have contested each of the past three Ferguson Cup grand finals.
"We've had two good wins so far. This weekend will hopefully be a tight game against Bulldogs, it normally is," Hall said.
"We're definitely looking good. We don't want to jinx anything just yet, but hopefully to go out there and win (a grand final) again would be amazing for our whole club."
Kick-off at No. 1 Oval on Saturday is at 11.40am.
