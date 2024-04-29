SIDELINE EYE: All the photos from the weekend's sporting action

There was plenty of action around the grounds across Dubbo over the weekend as winter sport returned.
On Saturday, Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was down at South Dubbo Oval as the Dubbo Demons hosted the Bathurst Giants in round one of the AFL Central West season.
From there, it was to Lady Cutler for the start of the local soccer season between Macquarie United and RSL before finishing up the day at the New Holland Cup.
The Dubbo Rhinos got the job done against Mudgee and McIntyre was there to capture all the action.
On Sunday, sports journalist Tom Barber was at Apex Oval as Dubbo CYMS and Macquarie battled in all four grades.
If you would like to purchase any of the photos call (02) 4979 5382 or email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.